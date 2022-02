JOHNSON COUNTY — Authorities investigating the cause of a fatal Kansas house fire say the victim was an infant boy, according to Deputy Fire Chief Corey Sands. Just before 1a.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to the fire in a home at 10502 west 69th Terrace in Shawnee. The home was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO