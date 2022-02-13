Travis Barker Surprised Kourtney Kardashian With A Stunning Early Valentine's Day Gift

Scott Disick’s pals think that he needs to change up his dating strategy to get over his happily engaged ex, Kourtney Kardashian!. Scott Disick, 38, has been spotted with a bevy of beautiful models over the past couple of months since his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, became engaged to Blink 182 rocker, Travis Barker, 46. For the past couple of weeks, Scott has been spending a lot of time with 24-year-old model, Hana Cross — leading many to believe that the two are getting serious. A friend of Scott’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, however, that he will never truly be able to get into a super serious relationship until he gets over Kourtney! “He just wants someone to fill the void in his heart left by Kourtney, which is never going to happen,” the source insisted.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO