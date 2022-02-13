ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker Surprised Kourtney Kardashian With A Stunning Early Valentine's Day Gift

By Emlyn Travis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's FASHIONABLE Family. Roses are red, violets are blue, who celebrates Valentine's Day early? Why, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker do. Set to the tune of Nat King Cole's "(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons," the Poosh founder, 42, took to her Instagram Story...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 2

Funnyuask
22h ago

They have been neighbors for yrs, it's crazy they ended up together. khortney needed to get laid and he must've done a good job.😋😛

Reply(1)
3
