Dream Trip: Jericho high school quarterback heads to the Super Bowl

By News 12 Staff
 23 hours ago

For 16 months, Jericho High School quarterback Brandt Morgan fought for his life. He battled lymphoma, neuropathy, listeria and appendicitis.

The fight resulted in him missing most of his junior year.

Brandt was able to make a comeback in October after he turned his hospital room in a gym. His comeback earned him the New York Giants’ Heart of a Giant Award and was surprised with tickets to tonight’s Super Bowl.

MORE: Giants recognize Jericho HS football player who has cancer as area's most inspirational player

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

