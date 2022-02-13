Dream Trip: Jericho high school quarterback heads to the Super Bowl

For 16 months, Jericho High School quarterback Brandt Morgan fought for his life. He battled lymphoma, neuropathy, listeria and appendicitis.

The fight resulted in him missing most of his junior year.

Brandt was able to make a comeback in October after he turned his hospital room in a gym. His comeback earned him the New York Giants’ Heart of a Giant Award and was surprised with tickets to tonight’s Super Bowl.

