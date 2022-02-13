ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone Season 4: Luke Grimes Weighs In On Kayce Dutton’s Love Triangle… And It’s Not Over

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
 23 hours ago
“God wouldn’t let you love something that can’t love you back.”

Sorry Kayce, but that sounds like some Grade-A bullshit…

Towards the end of Yellowstone Season 4, we started to see all the makings of a love triangle brewing between Kayce and his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and Avery (Tanaya Beatty).

Of course, it’s something that has been building over the course of the show, as Avery used to be a rancher that was a little flirty with Kayce, and Monica never liked it.

But in Season 4, when Kayce had to investigate some stolen horses out at the Reservation, that property just so happened to be where Avery was staying. And she let Kayce know exactly how she feels, confessing her love for him.

Kayce gives her that bullshit line, but it seems to set the table for more complicated problems in the near future. There’s no doubt that things with Monica and Kayce have been rough lately, and it’s always easier to make bad decisions when they fall right into your lap.

Not to mention, Kayce’s vision quest ended with Kayce telling Monica, “I saw the end of us.”

Needless to say, this storyline is far from over. And while Tanaya wasn’t about to spill the beans, she promises it’ll be interesting in Season 5:

“Anything can happen, I don’t know… but I know it’s gonna be interesting.”

Only time will tell…

Goodbye Monica Dutton

But… a love triangle might be a good thing as fans seem to be over Monica’s character. In a recent Instagram post from Kevin Costner, fans shared what they want to see in Season 5, and they want her gone.

The wife of Kayce Dutton, and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world.

As far as Season 5 goes, a number of fans wanted to see Kayce leave her, and some cases, even wanted to see her dead.

“For Kayce’s wife to get shipped away forever.”

“A single Kayce to move back to the ranch

“I want Kayce to leave Monica.”

“Hopefully Monica moves far away and Kayce finds a real woman… not a ‘poor me’ victim.”

“Monica dies ! I’ve had enough of her now.”

Gee, tell me how you really feel…

Season 5 is set to start filming in may, but in the meantime, if you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through every episode of Season 4, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, features every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Confirms the Season 5 ‘Rumors Are True’

It is a happy day for fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” with one of its biggest stars declaring season five is a go. Forrie J. Smith, who “Yellowstone” fans know as senior Ranch Hand Lloyd Pearce, recently shared an update via social media. Smith, who has been with the series since the very beginning, says the “rumors are true” about the return of the hit show. Much like the show’s robust fanbase, Smith’s excitement for the upcoming fifth season is obvious.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Who Will Rip Be Most Angry With When He Learns Beth’s Secret?

Ever since we learned the truth about Beth’s secret in “Yellowstone” Season 3, fans have been wondering when Rip Wheeler will find out. The secret in question is the fact that Beth can’t have children because she was sterilized as a teenager. At 14, she got pregnant with Rip’s baby and asked her brother Jamie to help her get an abortion. Jamie chose to take her to a clinic on a reservation so that people wouldn’t gossip about a Dutton getting an abortion. But Jamie never told Beth that one of the conditions of going there was that she had to be sterilized afterward.
cartermatt.com

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, February 5?

Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we going to be getting season 5 sooner rather than later?. There are a number of the things that are going on with the show at the moment — after all, it’s been a rather big week for the Kevin Costner series! A few days ago, it was officially confirmed that the series would be coming back for another season. Following that, we also learned that there are going to be a couple of new series regulars in Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily). Personally, we’re still surprised that Landon did not have this promotion already.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shows Off Goodies From SAG Award ‘Swag Bag’

We are a month out from the SAG Awards but Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill is showing off the goodies he received in his “Swag Bag.”. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are given by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to recognize outstanding performances in the film and television industry. And if you haven’t heard by now, Yellowstone was able to land its first-ever SAG Award nomination earlier this month. The Paramount Network hit show stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton — a ruthless Montana Rancher. It’s the only non-premium cable series to be nominated for Drama Series Ensemble.
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Reveals ‘Favorite Behind-the-Scenes’ Season 4 Pics

On Monday afternoon, Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from Season 4 of the hit Paramount show. Harrison portrays Laramie, one of the few women that are part of the Dutton ranch bunkhouse. The actress joined the Yellowstone cast in Season 3 as the friend of Jimmy’s girlfriend at the time, Mia (Eden Brolin). Laramie took a liking to veteran ranch hand Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) early on. However, she kicked him to the curb for another ranch hand, guitar-playing songwriter Walker (Ryan Bingham).
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Just ‘Caught Up’ on ‘1883’: See Her Reaction

Now that “Yellowstone” Season 4 has wrapped up, star Kelly Reilly is taking the time to catch up on Taylor Sheridan’s latest series, “1883.”. Five episodes of the 10 episode series are out now on Paramount Plus. “1883” features Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Reilly’s “Yellowstone” character, Beth. In the prequel series, we’re learning about the Duttons’ journey West and North from Tenessee to Montana.
hookedonhouses.net

The Real Ranch in Montana Where “Yellowstone” Is Filmed

“Yellowstone” has it all: intense family drama, political intrigue, and more knock-down drag-out fights per episode than you can shake a branding iron at. It’s that explosive mix that has fans waiting impatiently for another season to arrive (hopefully later this year!). To say the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch,...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Big Storylines to You Need to Prepare For

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” is now complete and fans of the hit series are already looking toward Season 5. You wouldn’t expect anything less from “Yellowstone” fans who are among the most loyal to a television show. The possibilities are endless in terms of potential storylines and fans are already counting down the days until next season. The fourth season left us with plenty of questions that will be built upon in the new season.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Wife Takes in ‘Cool Florida Morning’ in Stunning New Snap

Cynthia Hauser, wife of “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser, is enjoying some fun in the sun in her latest social media post. Mrs. Hauser doesn’t say what brings her down to the Sunshine State but she is certainly enjoying herself. Her husband will return to Montana to film the fifth season of “Yellowstone” in May. The family could be soaking up the time they have before the “Yellowstone” set comes calling once more. Cynthia appears to be doing a little boat-watching with several large yachts in the background of her photo.
