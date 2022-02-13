Yellowstone Season 4: Luke Grimes Weighs In On Kayce Dutton’s Love Triangle… And It’s Not Over

“God wouldn’t let you love something that can’t love you back.”

Sorry Kayce, but that sounds like some Grade-A bullshit…

Towards the end of Yellowstone Season 4, we started to see all the makings of a love triangle brewing between Kayce and his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and Avery (Tanaya Beatty).

Of course, it’s something that has been building over the course of the show, as Avery used to be a rancher that was a little flirty with Kayce, and Monica never liked it.

But in Season 4, when Kayce had to investigate some stolen horses out at the Reservation, that property just so happened to be where Avery was staying. And she let Kayce know exactly how she feels, confessing her love for him.

Kayce gives her that bullshit line, but it seems to set the table for more complicated problems in the near future. There’s no doubt that things with Monica and Kayce have been rough lately, and it’s always easier to make bad decisions when they fall right into your lap.

Not to mention, Kayce’s vision quest ended with Kayce telling Monica, “I saw the end of us.”

Needless to say, this storyline is far from over. And while Tanaya wasn’t about to spill the beans, she promises it’ll be interesting in Season 5:

“Anything can happen, I don’t know… but I know it’s gonna be interesting.”

Only time will tell…

Goodbye Monica Dutton

But… a love triangle might be a good thing as fans seem to be over Monica’s character. In a recent Instagram post from Kevin Costner, fans shared what they want to see in Season 5, and they want her gone.

The wife of Kayce Dutton, and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world.

As far as Season 5 goes, a number of fans wanted to see Kayce leave her, and some cases, even wanted to see her dead.

“For Kayce’s wife to get shipped away forever.”

“A single Kayce to move back to the ranch

“I want Kayce to leave Monica.”

“Hopefully Monica moves far away and Kayce finds a real woman… not a ‘poor me’ victim.”

“Monica dies ! I’ve had enough of her now.”

Gee, tell me how you really feel…

Season 5 is set to start filming in may, but in the meantime, if you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through every episode of Season 4, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, features every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Shop trending New Arrivals from Whiskey Riff Shop