ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry Picks Joe Burrow, Bengals to Win Super Bowl LVI

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5ur0_0eDR0e3s00

Warriors star Steph Curry decided not to root for Golden State‘s fellow Californian team in Super Bowl LVI. Instead, he‘s going with “Joe Shiesty” and the Bengals.

The Warriors hosted the Lakers on Saturday night and now will head to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Monday night. The Warriors will be in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl, and Curry plans to go to the game.

During his postgame press conference Saturday night, Curry was asked which team he would be rooting for Sunday.

“Is it Joe Shiesty, is that his nickname? I‘m going with him, I‘m going with the Bengals,” Curry said. “I like the fact that if they got a win, I think he has to play out of his mind more so than the other side.”

Burrow has not responded to Curry‘s pick, but an old tweet from Burrow resurfaced after Curry‘s answer.

Almost nine years after Burrow tweeted about Curry, he‘s getting a shoutout from the Warriors star himself.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
EagleMaven

Who Wins Super Bowl LVI and Why

The NFL’s biggest game will be played Sunday. Even though the Eagles are not in Super Bowl LVI, your SI Fan Nation EaglesToday writers are logging in with who we think will win, and three reasons why. KRACZ. Prediction: Rams 27, Bengals 20. 4 Reasons Why:. Rams defensive line....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Golden State#Californian#Lakers#Clippers#Warriors
NFL

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The receiving king is a Super Bowl champion -- and an MVP. Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass, a reception from one yard out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022, odds, props: Best bets for Rams vs. Bengals, including Joe Burrow, Cooper Kupp and halftime

We're inching closer to kickoff of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. As sports gambling continues to become legalized throughout the country, this is expected to be one of the most wagered Super Bowls in history. Of course, some of that action will roll simply on the outcome of this game including the spread along with the total. That said, we know that it's props that get the people going.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Super Bowl Predictions: Here's What Rams and Bengals Must Do to Win

Sean McVay vs. Zac Taylor. Matthew Stafford vs. Joe Burrow. Jalen Ramsey vs. Ja'Marr Chase. Aaron Donald vs. ... Wait, who's blocking Aaron Donald?. Of course, there will be a Cincinnati Bengal player standing between the three-time defensive MVP and the aforementioned Burrow. But how well the Bengals scheme to protect their star QB, will determine how far they go in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
Fox News

Rams beat Bengals in epic Super Bowl LVI thriller: LIVE UPDATES

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was awarded the Super Bowl MVP after an incredible performance in a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Kupp hauled in eight receptions for 92 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winning score to cap a 15-play, 79-yard drive with 1:25 to go in the game.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy