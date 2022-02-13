Steph Curry Picks Joe Burrow, Bengals to Win Super Bowl LVI

Warriors star Steph Curry decided not to root for Golden State‘s fellow Californian team in Super Bowl LVI. Instead, he‘s going with “Joe Shiesty” and the Bengals.

The Warriors hosted the Lakers on Saturday night and now will head to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Monday night. The Warriors will be in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl, and Curry plans to go to the game.

During his postgame press conference Saturday night, Curry was asked which team he would be rooting for Sunday.

“Is it Joe Shiesty, is that his nickname? I‘m going with him, I‘m going with the Bengals,” Curry said. “I like the fact that if they got a win, I think he has to play out of his mind more so than the other side.”

Burrow has not responded to Curry‘s pick, but an old tweet from Burrow resurfaced after Curry‘s answer.

Almost nine years after Burrow tweeted about Curry, he‘s getting a shoutout from the Warriors star himself.