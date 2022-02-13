ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Father and son go viral on TikTok for raising dementia awareness

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jonathan Taraya, Zach Boetto
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbG3P_0eDR0cIQ00

ELK GROVE, Calif. ( KTXL ) – A California man and his father are going viral on TikTok for raising awareness about dementia, and people around the world are applauding their efforts.

Ed Salinger and his son Dan have become a voice for those with dementia, or those providing at-home care to family members with dementia. The duo has already tallied over 5 million views on their videos.

Black-owned local businesses face pandemic-related ups and downs

Just over a year ago, Dan and his family welcomed Ed into their home when he began experience symptoms of dementia, including short-term memory loss. Dan, meanwhile, had started a TikTok account, at first to showcase poetry and share videos of his family. Then a video of Ed went viral.

“We had no idea it would get this big,” Dan told Nexstar’s KTXL.

The duo racked up millions of views on their videos, which depicted their daily engagements. They keep the content mostly light-hearted, but it’s not all easy.

“Behind the scenes is hard,” Dan explained. “But that’s just the truth of the disease.”

Huntsville LGBTQ+ softball league looking for new recruits

With nearly 6 million people in the U.S. suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention , Dan said he’s happy with anything he and his dad can do to help.

“I’ve learned a lot — tone, sounds of voice, turning him back around when he’s confused,” Dan said. “It’s helped, actually brought us together, camaraderie and attention. It’s just something you live with every day.”

March 26 will mark Ed’s 90th birthday. Dan put out a TikTok and got back an overwhelming amount of letters in support.

“It’s been amazing, the support,” Dan said.

To watch the Salinger family’s TikTok videos, tap or click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
California State
Huntsville, AL
Entertainment
WHNT News 19

News 19 Rewind: Channel Cat Laundry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Years ago, I did a series of reports called, “Hey Jerry, Do My Job!” We were recently digging through the video archives and found some of them. This was was one my favorites but also one of the smelliest jobs I did for a day. It gave me an appreciation for the […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father And Son#Dementias#Raising Awareness#Nexstar#Ktxl#Huntsville Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
WHNT News 19

Jackson County Sheriff warns of new Amazon scam

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a new scam circulating through the area involving Amazon.com. According to a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office has received multiple reports of a scam where the caller pretends to be an Amazon representative, claims the victim’s account has been compromised, and wants to verify a purchase. Officials say the scammer usually says the fake “purchase” is a large item like a computer.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy