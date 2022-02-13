Girl, 8, forcibly touched in Brooklyn supermarket, suspect sought

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — An 8-year-old girl was allegedly forcibly touched at a Brooklyn supermarket on Saturday and the NYPD is searching for the man responsible.

Police said the girl was shopping with her mother at a Fine Fare supermarket on Fteley Avenue when a man approached her and allegedly grabbed the girl’s buttocks.

The victim’s mother was alerted and attempted to approach the individual. He then exited the store in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspect is described as roughly 20-30 years old, approximately 5’5” tall and 165 lbs. last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).