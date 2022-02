All eyes will be fixed on SoFi Stadium this Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. As per cultural tradition, millions and millions of Americans will have their plans made in advance to watch the game with friends and family. But what about the rest of the world? There are countless places to watch the game and countless ways to watch the game. Here are some interesting notes about how the game will be shown outside of the traditional American market.

