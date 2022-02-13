ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

16th Valentine Plunge raises money to support people with ALS

By Corey Rothauser
MANASQUAN —  An estimated 500 plungers, along with about 1,000 spectators, took to the sands at Manasquan Beach for the 16th annual Valentine Plunge to raise funds for the Joan Dancy and PALS [People with ALS] foundation on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Jim O’Neil, the founder of the event, said it was one of the most successful plunges in the event’s history, raising more than $260,000 in donations.

It was a beautiful day in Manasquan for February, more than 50 degrees during the plunge, which may have provided a boost to the turnout.

“I know the weather had something to do it,” Mr. O’Neil said. “Amen to that because they are looking down on us for sure. We’ve had some crummy weather in the past with this event, but it was a blessing in disguise.”

Mr. O’Neil, who lost his brother Tim to ALS in 2007, said the Valentine Plunge has raised more than $3 million during the past 16 years for the Joan Dancy and PALS Foundation. The organization offers support to those living with ALS in Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex counties.

“Joan Dancy and PALS provides nurses for people with ALS,” Mr. O’Neil said. “They will hold your hand from the time you get it to when you die. There are different levels to the disease, and hopefully we find a cure soon, but all our donations go to the quality of life issues.”

