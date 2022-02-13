Arthur Garfield Buist, 81 of Pemberton and formerly of Jefferson Township, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 with his daughters at his bedside.

Arthur retired from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection where he was a computer programmer for over 20 years. He was a devout Christian and theologian and an advocate for freedom and the legalization of marijuana. He never wavered from those beliefs.

Born in Jersey City at Christ Hospital to the late William and Audrey (Dandorff) Buist, he resided in Jefferson Township for a majority of his life.

Arthur was predeceased by his wife Noelle (nee Keegan) Buist in 2004 (his true love), and his brothers Bobby, Richard and his identical twin Billy. Surviving are his four children Jason and Cheryl Buist of Wall, Nicole and Mario Rossi of Wall, Chandra and Kevin Hertel of Brielle, and Jonathan Buist of Jefferson Township, his brother Walter Buist of Florida, and his five grandchildren Nicholas, Keegan, Donovan, Marius, and Francesco (Jules).

In keeping with Arthur’s wishes, a private cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be planned for the summer.

O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. is handling arrangements for the Buist family.

