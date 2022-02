Party's over. With the signage from last weekend's All-Star festivities in Vegas barely shuttered away, two more NHL head coaches find themselves packing up their desks north of the border. Hours after the Montreal Canadiens showed Dominique Ducharme the door, Dave Tippett (along with associate coach Jim Playfair) was handed his walking papers by the Edmonton Oilers. Neither move serving as all that great a surprise, particularly after the latter's unanticipated 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in Alberta. So let's start out west, with a view of what invested fantasy owners can expect (hope for?) from their performers under a revitalized regime in Oil Country.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO