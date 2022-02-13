ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man, Woman shot while sitting inside vehicles in New Orleans East

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that involved two victims in New Orleans East on Saturday night.

According to the report, Seventh District officers responded at 9:43 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 10000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Upon arrival, officers found two adult victims, one male and the other female, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Reportedly, both victims were sitting in their vehicles when struck.

Both victims were transported to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services for treatment.

There is no further information currently available.

Comments / 18

TRUTH BE TOLD
23h ago

A part of Chef Menteur Highway needs its own police station. Lots of crime along the thoroughfare.

Reply(2)
11
t
1d ago

So were they together in the same car or were they in two different vehicles

Reply(1)
6
Bigg James
23h ago

We Are Under Seige Bring In The National Guards N.O.P.D IS THE SORRIEST DEPARTMENT OF ALL PARISHES

Reply
4
 

WGNO

