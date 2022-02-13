Biden calls out lack of Black head coaches in NFL in Super Bowl interview

US President Joe Biden said Sunday "generic decency" demanded that the NFL improve its record of promoting head coaching diversity in the wake of recent allegations of racism. Speaking ahead of the Super Bowl, Biden told NBC that he agreed with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who on Wednesday said the league had "fallen short" on hiring minority coaches. "The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there's not enough African American qualified coaches to quote, "to manage," these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it's a standard that they'd want to live up to," Biden said. "I don't know if there's not a requirement of law, but it's a requirement I think of some just generic decency."

