NFL

Biden calls out lack of Black head coaches in NFL in Super Bowl interview

By Teaganne Finn
NBC News
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called out the lack of Black head coaches in the NFL in an interview that aired during the Super Bowl, saying having diverse leaders in the league is a requirement of "generic decency." As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pointed out, Biden said in...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 17

Paul Leeson
22h ago

What happened to the covid crisis. What happened to the border crisis. What happened to the student loan forgiveness promise. Why can't the demorats finish something before they jump on the next bandwagon. So many promises to get elected that were never kept.

Reply
8
Richie A
22h ago

Just a common moron still dividing the country, someone should euthanize the poor fool for the better of our Country!

Reply
12
sewing needles
20h ago

I don’t know what the ratio of White vs. black players but I do know for sure there are a lot more black players than White. So is that against “generic decency”?

Reply
5
AFP

Biden says 'decency' demands more NFL diversity

US President Joe Biden said Sunday "generic decency" demanded that the NFL improve its record of promoting head coaching diversity in the wake of recent allegations of racism. Speaking ahead of the Super Bowl, Biden told NBC that he agreed with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who on Wednesday said the league had "fallen short" on hiring minority coaches. "The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there's not enough African American qualified coaches to quote, "to manage," these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it's a standard that they'd want to live up to," Biden said. "I don't know if there's not a requirement of law, but it's a requirement I think of some just generic decency."
NFL
NECN

Biden on Masks, NFL Hiring, and a Super Bowl Prediction

President Joe Biden thinks the Rams will be tough to beat. In a snippet of an interview recorded on Thursday, Joe Biden answered questions from NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt on COVID precautions, NFL hiring, and his Super Bowl prediction. Should fans in the stands at the Super Bowl...
NFL
State
Washington State
abc17news.com

Biden says NFL needs to live up to its words on hiring more Black coaches

President Joe Biden waded into the controversy surrounding the NFL’s hiring practices in an interview that aired Sunday, stating it’s “just some generic decency” to ensure more head coaching opportunities for Black and minority candidates. “The whole idea that a league that is made up of...
NFL
