Los Angeles County, CA

Southland Gas Prices Soar to New Record Highs

By City News Service
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose eight-tenths of a cent today to $4.762, reaching a record high for the ninth time in the last 10 days.

The average price has risen 13 of the past 14 days, increasing 9.4 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.1 cents more than one week ago, 8.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.216 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose eight-tenths of a cent to $4.738, also a new record high. It is 2.3 cents more than one week ago, 8.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.206 greater than one year ago.

