The playoffs seedings have been released for girls basketball, and two of our area teams will be at home for their first round matchup. The Antigo Red Robins have drawn an eight seed in Division Two and will play host to number nine Wausau East on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The winner of the regional quarterfinal will travel to top-seed and Great Northern Conference champion Mosinee on Friday, Feb. 25.

ANTIGO, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO