As the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline came and went, many teams changed their course. The Portland Trail Blazers went into a complete rebuild, while the Indiana Pacers finally traded away two of the three players they wanted to since the start of the season. However, one team was very silent. The Golden State Warriors are playing great basketball but the view is that they can still get even better. With a few options, they decided to stand still, which might be an error in itself. However, there was one thing they should have done, and not pulling the trigger might be the Warriors’ biggest mistake at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO