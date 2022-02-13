ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Goran Dragic: Bucks emerge as suitor

 1 day ago

Dragic (personal) is expected to be pursued heavily by the Bucks once the Spurs likely buy him out of his contract at some point during the upcoming week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Though the Spurs acquired...

silverscreenandroll.com

Report: Lakers expected to pursue Goran Dragic in buyout market

The Los Angeles Lakers have said they’re going to use the buyout market to try and improve their roster as they attempt to make a late push to improve their playoff positioning, and it’s now being reported that they will go after Goran Dragic once the San Antonio Spurs set him free from his current contract.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Pat Connaughton To Undergo Right Hand Surgery; Bucks Likely To Pursue Goran Dragic

After sustaining a fractured fourth metacarpal in his shooting hand during Thursday’s loss to Phoenix, Bucks sharpshooter Pat Connaughton will go under the knife to repair the injury on Monday, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:. While defending Suns’ point guard Chris Paul on a drive to the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ ‘aggressive’ stance on Goran Dragic after losing Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be among the teams looking to add some talent to the roster during the NBA buyout season, and one player they have been linked to early on is Goran Dragic. Following Dragic’s trade from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs, it’s widely expected that the Spurs buy out the 35-year-old. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are expected to be “aggressive” in their pursuit of Dragic on the buyout market, especially following the departure of Donte DiVincenzo at the trade deadline and the subsequent hand injury to Pat Connaughton.
NBA
FanSided

Goran Dragic isn’t how Golden State Warriors should use buyout opportunity

The Golden State Warriors are one of several teams that could be interested in Goran Dragic if he hits the buyout market. The chances that he gets bought out are increasing by the day as the Spurs don’t have much need for an aging point guard with talents like Dejounte Murray on the roster. Dragic was traded from Toronto to San Antonio prior to the February 10th deadline.
NBA
NBC Sports

Lakers, Warriors, Nets among teams targeting Goran Dragic after buyout

All season long, it has been expected that first Goran Dragic would get traded by the Raptors somewhere, second that new team would buy him out making Dragic a free agent, and third Dragic would sign with the Mavericks to play next to countrymate Luka Doncic. Then Mavericks GM Nico...
NBA
theScore

Report: Spurs expected to buy out Dragic; Lakers, Nets, Dubs among suitors

Goran Dragic is about to become the NBA's most sought-after prize. The veteran point guard is expected to finalize a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs within the next week, and at least six teams are already chasing his services, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Suitors include the Brooklyn Nets,...
NBA
The Spun

NBA

