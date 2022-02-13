ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green affordable housing plan gets rescue money

By Associated Press
FOX 56
FOX 56
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NscZE_0eDQxib100

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – An affordable housing plan initiated months before tornadoes struck Bowling Green in December is moving forward at the right time to help dozens of residents displaced by the storms.

Warren Fiscal Court on Friday approved an agreement with the Housing Authority of Bowling Green to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to finance infrastructure for a 40-unit housing complex, the Daily News reports.

The ARPA funds will be funneled through the Housing Authority’s Live the Dream nonprofit arm, established to help low-income families achieve homeownership.

Knox Co. man arrested for strangulation, unlawful imprisonment

Magistrate Doug Gorman, who has been working with the housing authority for several months to get the affordable housing community started, said the need was there before the storms destroyed dozens of homes.

“The issue is the land prices are so high that it’s hard to build homes that are affordable,” he said. “The Housing Authority has this property, so we worked with them to find a way to offset the infrastructure cost. It will allow them to discount the lot prices.”

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the December tornadoes increased the need for new homes.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

“We need affordable housing now more than ever,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Warren County, KY
Government
Bowling Green, KY
Society
County
Warren County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Housing Authority#Tornado#Ap#Warren Fiscal Court#American Rescue Plan Act#Daily News#Arpa#The Housing Authority#Knox Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX 56

FOX 56

4K+
Followers
760
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy