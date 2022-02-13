Area wrestlers win CIF-Southern Section individual titles, qualify for Masters

Three local wrestlers captured CIF-Southern Section titles while several boys and girls wrestlers had top placements during a range of divisional meets Saturday to advance to Masters meets.

Buena High junior Jon Miller went 5-0 with three falls, one technical win and one major victory to earn the 160-pound championship at the Northern Division boys tournament at Shadow Hills High in Indio.

Lourdes Lazano of Pacifica won the 170-pound title at the Northern Division girls tournament at Paloma Valley High in Menifee.

Hueneme's Angelina Renteria captured the 170-pound championship at the Central Division girls tournament at La Quinta High.

For the boys, the top six finishers in each weight class advanced to the CIF-SS Masters Meet this weekend at Sonora High. Seventh- and eighth-place finishers can be CIF alternates. For the girls, the top eight finishers in each weight class automatically qualified to the Masters Meet this weekend at Marina High.

BOYS

In the Northern Division meet, Anthony Soliz of Rio Mesa took second in the 220-pound division to lead the list of Masters qualifiers.

Other Masters qualifiers were: Rylan Pedroza of Buena placed third and Cervando Tapia of Oxnard was sixth at 113; Chris Egbert of Ventura finished sixth at 120; Charley Newman of Buena placed fourth at 138; Timothy Burke of Channel Islands finished fourth at 145; Zerek Zeman of Oxnard took third and Isiah Castellanos of Buena was fourth at 182; Konrad Felton of Rio Mesa finished third at 195; and Padro Rodriguez of Channel Islands placed sixth in the 285 division.

Derek Arbues of Pacifica placed seventh in the 132-pound division. Nathaniel Aguilera of Buena was seventh at 145. Jay Alonso of Rio Mesa placed seventh at 152. Crispin Agtaz of Rio Mesa was eighth at 170. Elijah Flores of Ventura finished eighth at 182.

At the Southern Division tournament at Carter High in Rialto, Miles Kline of Camarillo was the highest finisher, taking second in the 220-pound division to advance to the Masters.

Other Masters qualifiers were: Mason Carrillo of Royal finished third at 106; Logan Andrews of Moorpark took fifth at 120; Emilio Gonzales of Camarillo finished third at 126; Cooper O'Neill of Royal placed fifth and Daniel Simons of Camarillo was sixth at 132; Aidan Hansen of Royal took sixth at 138; Nicholas Madrigal of Royal was sixth at 160; Daniel Gurovich of Camarillo placed fifth at 170; William Fulgentes of Royal finished third at 182; and Peter Fulgentes of Royal was fourth at 220.

Arturo Alfaro of Camarillo was seventh at 120, Kyle Sims of Moorpark finished seventh at 182, and Calvin Velasco of Royal placed seventh at 195.

At the Central Division tournament at Fountain Valley High, Alan Smith of Thousand Oaks finished fourth at 120 pounds and Micah Kokin of Calabasas was sixth at 195 to qualify for the Masters.

Landon Tofanelli of Westlake was seventh at 138; Odin Kenworthy of Westlake placed seventh at 145; James Rocha of Thousand Oaks was eighth at 152; Caden Terry of Newbury Park placed eighth at 160; and Logan Shumaker took eighth at 285.

At the Inland Division tournament at Ayala High in Chino Hills, Damian Borrego of Santa Paula placed fourth at 220, Ezekiel Lazcano of Hueneme took fifth at 132, and Michael Jimenez of Fillmore was fifth at 285 to advance to the Masters.

Michael Alcantar of Fillmore finished seventh in the 120-pound division.

GIRLS

At the Central Division meet, Ireland Donelly of Royal placed second in the 121-pound division, Makensey Schilmgen of Camarillo was second at 189 and Trinity Tipton of Camarillo finished second at 235 to lead Masters qualifiers.

Other qualifiers were: Lily Tunnell of Thousand Oaks placed third at 121; Audrey Diaz of Hueneme was third at 143; Mackenzie English of Westlake finished fourth at 106; and Edith Rocete of Hueneme took eighth at 160.

At the Northern Division meet, Lupe Salas of Pacifica led the list of Masters qualifiers by finishing fourth at 189.

Other qualifiers were: Danielle Padilla of Ventura placed fifth at 131; Elizeth Guerra of Ventura was fifth at 170; Donna Arellano of Rio Mesa took fifth at 160; Bella Smith of Ventura finished seventh at 137; and Meztli Lopez of Oxnard placed eighth at 116.