DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas woman has been indicted for committing a string of bank robberies, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced on February 9, 2022. Patricia Maldonado, 34, was indicted last week on three counts of bank robbery. At a detention hearing, US Magistrate Judge Renee Harris Toliver ordered her detained pending her trial, which is set for April 11. Patricia Maldonado was identified through matching social media photos with surveillance camera images. (credit: US Department of Justice) The indictment alleges Maldonado robbed at least three Dallas banks in the fall of 2019: Comerica Bank on Fort...

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO