Erie, PA

The “purrfect” new hang out spot: New cat café opens in Erie

By Julia Hazel
 23 hours ago

A new kind of café has opened in Erie. With cats involved however, it is called Purrista Cat Café.

The cat café has two separate rooms, one for the café center, and one where the cats can be found.

This allows visitors to enjoy a drink both with or without cats.

If you choose to go into the cat room, it will cost you $15 an hour. However, this might mean that you could meet your forever pet.

All 10 cats at the café are up for adoption from the organization Because You Care.

“Also if you are not a cat lover or if you are allergic, this café is always open. You don’t have to make an appointment, enjoy the vibe and have a cup of coffee with a friend, and hang out,” said Dena Rupp, Owner of Purrista Cat Café.

One cat has already been adopted and the owner is hoping that this cat café will be a success, not only for the business, but for the cats that need a home.

Polly Klinginsmith
19h ago

15 dollars an hour to pet cats!! you can go to the shelter and pet them for nothing. Come over to my house I'll make you a cup of coffee and you can pet our cats for 5 dollars for as long as you want

