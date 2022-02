Have you had "We Don't Talk About Bruno" stuck in your head 10 times this past month? If so, you're not alone. Since its premiere on Disney+, the animated hit Encanto has taken over the Internet, thanks to its gorgeous themes of familial love and the catchiest soundtrack ever, composed by Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The soundtrack has also been cemented in music history after topping the Billboard charts for three weeks straight, with "Bruno" hitting no. 1 on Billboard, the first Disney song to do so since "A Whole New World" from Aladdin.

