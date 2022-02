So last year, when we were traveling to Lafayette and Baton Rouge and New Orleans every few weeks for my son’s scoliosis…I don’t even know what to call it. Drama? Diagnosis? Treatment? Anyway. When we were doing that, we would always make a point of going to stores like Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, places we don’t have in our little town. We always came home with a variety of cheeses (hence all the charcuterie boards of 2021) and always came home with burrata. Burrata is a mild, unripe mozzarella cheese. There are two parts to it–the firmer shell, and the liquidy insides. And one of my favorite things is to roast burrata with tomatoes and garlic and then serve it with crusty bread. You could also stir it all together and serve it with pasta.

