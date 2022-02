Michigan State basketball has lost two in a row. They certainly don’t want to drop two in a row at the Breslin. Here’s what they need to do. Michigan State is 3-4 in its last seven games. The Spartans are on a two-game losing streak and are looking to not extend that losing streak to three games. They will be back at home playing Indiana and will have their hand full once again.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO