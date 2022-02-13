Man, 48, dies after fight with another patient at hospital

A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital.

He died at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) in the early hours of Sunday morning, and South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A member of staff at RDGH called officers at 8.54pm on Saturday to report that two patients had been fighting.

A police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.

He said: “We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.

“The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox