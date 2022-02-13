ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 48, dies after fight with another patient at hospital

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Qygm_0eDQw8hv00

A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital.

He died at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) in the early hours of Sunday morning, and South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A member of staff at RDGH called officers at 8.54pm on Saturday to report that two patients had been fighting.

A police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.

He said: “We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.

“The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Exeter midfielder Harry Kite injured for Harrogate clash

Exeter will be without the injured Harry Kite for the visit of Harrogate on Tuesday. The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks after he was replaced in the 17th minute of the Grecians’ 1-0 win at Bradford with a groin injury.
SPORTS
WOWT

Teacher hospitalized after fight at Omaha middle school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teacher is recovering after getting caught in the middle of a fight Friday. The incident took place a King Science and Technology Magnet Middle School. 6 News confirmed with the police. The teacher was taken to UNMC with minor injuries and is going to be...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Rdgh
BBC

Man dies in hospital a week after Aberdeenshire crash

A "beloved" man has died in hospital following a quadbike accident in Aberdeenshire last month. Matthew Burden, 36, from the Tarland area, was injured in the incident involving a Can-Am light utility vehicle on the Tarland to Tillypronie road on Saturday 29 January.
ACCIDENTS
montanarightnow.com

Pedestrian dies at hospital after hit by car

MISSOULA, Mont. - On January 21, 2022 at approximately 9:30 PM, Missoula Police were dispatched with Fire and medical personnel to the area of Russell and S. 2nd St West. for a report of an injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was male, who was 60...
MISSOULA, MT
iheart.com

Oneonta Man Dies After Slamming Into The Back Of Another Car

Town of Westmoreland, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s say one man is dead after a car crash last night. Around 11:30 on Route 365 in the Town of Westmoreland, Deputies say 20 year old Joshua Parker of Utica started having car trouble. He put on his 4 way flashers...
WESTMORELAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Man hospitalized after being booked at Pinellas County jail dies

A man who was hospitalized after he had been booked at the Pinellas County jail has died, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday. Andrew Clark Mayton, 54, was booked at the jail on Jan. 28 on a trespassing charge with bail set at $150. Mayton, who is listed as a transient in booking records, was arrested by St. Petersburg police early that morning after he refused to leave a 7-Eleven property on Tyrone Boulevard, arrest reports show.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
BBC

Lassa fever: Patient dies at Bedfordshire hospital

A person being treated for Lassa fever in the East of England, has died, a hospital trust has confirmed. The patient died from the acute viral illness at a hospital run by the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Man dies in hospital hours after being shot in Miami neighborhood, police say

A man has died in the hospital just hours after he was shot in a Miami neighborhood, police said Thursday morning. Miami police said they responded around 2:45 a.m. to the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and Ninth Street after getting a call about a wounded man. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where he later died from his wounds.
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Burnham death: Pair convicted over death of man after fight

Two men have been convicted in connection with the death of a man who died after a fight in a village. Beau Robinson, 35, died in Wyndham Crescent in Burnham, Buckinghamshire, just after 13:00 BST on 20 June. Daniel Hicks, 31, had been charged with murder but on the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox29.com

Fight leads to shooting, man rushed to hospital in Olney

PHILADELPHIA - A man is making a recovery after he was shot during an argument in the Olney section of the city. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 4200 block of Roosevelt Boulveard. Police say the incident began as a fight, but eventually escalated to the point that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Harlow woman charged with murder after man dies

A woman has been charged with murder after a man died in the early hours of Saturday morning. The emergency services were called to Ryecroft, Harlow, Essex, just before 02:20 GMT following reports a man in his 50s was badly injured. He died despite the best efforts of paramedics, Essex...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents charged in death of two-month-old girl after admitting giving her Benadryl

Two Texas parents have been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing their 2-month-old using a Benadryl overdose. Adam Canales Jr, 30 and Sarah Canales, 21, were arrested Thursday and and are being held in the Lubbock County jail on a $100,000 bond. Local broadcaster KLBK reported that deputies responded to an emergency call at the couple's home on 11 July, 2021. Mr Canales called 911 after he found his daughter had stopped breathing. He told officers that his wife had gone out for the night and that he was watching the child.According to KCBD, the baby was dead by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
117K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy