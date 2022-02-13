ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

By Jesse Ullmann
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgAJP_0eDQw3II00

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News.

Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The Amber Alert, which was active throughout the day Sunday, was canceled Sunday afternoon.

Man charged with killing woman at north Charlotte home; 3-year-old girl safe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUdU8_0eDQw3II00
Credit: CMPD

Officers say they investigated the homicide on the same road around 6 a.m. Sunday morning where a woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Marlaya was found safe when authorities located and arrested Patterson Sunday, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJi9R_0eDQw3II00
Homicide scene Sunday morning in north Charlotte
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

SC man dead following chase, police shooting in east Alabama

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man who stole a vehicle outside a restaurant led police on a high-speed chase, shooting at officers along the way, before he was shot to death by police. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge told a news conference that 26-year-old Alexander Kade Lanier of Greenwood, South Carolina, […]
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner: Man identified after Dec. 8 vehicle vs. bicycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man who died two months after an early-December crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. Pedro Domingo, 85, is identified as the bicyclist who died on February 9 after sustaining injuries in a vehicle versus bicycle crash that happened on December 8. The Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Toddler run over by tractor in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An accident involving a toddler and farm tractor has sent the young child to the hospital, according to officials. Landrum Fire Department officials say they received a call about a 1-year-old child run over by a tractor shortly before 4:00 p.m. Firefighters say when they arrived the child was breathing […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Corey Patterson
WCBD Count on 2

Woman, 43, airlifted after crash involving rollover, ejection in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was ejected and airlifted to a hospital after a high-speed rollover single-car crash on Augusta Highway, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a Lodge woman, 43 is critically injured after a Sunday-evening rollover crash in the 6600 block of Augusta Highway (SC-61). Officials said that […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating attempted bank robbery in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery in Mount Pleasant. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to the PNC Bank on Ewall Street Monday morning. Investigators said they believe the offender left the scene in a vehicle but did not provide any further details. No injuries were […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police used shields to rescue baby during Phoenix standoff

PHOENIX (AP) — SWAT officers used ballistic shields as they rescued a baby girl during a standoff with a gunman who earlier shot and wounded five patrol officers, including four while they moved to take the baby to safety, Phoenix police said. Initial accounts of the incident Friday that left the gunman and a woman […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Police#Queen City News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Sumter couple charged with human trafficking out on bond, SLED says

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) say that a couple arrested and charged with human trafficking was released on bond. According to SLED, Will Fullwood and his girlfriend, Tina Mae Epps were both booked into Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on charges including trafficking in persons, victims under age […]
SUMTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Sangaree man arrested on multiple narcotic-related charges, including trafficking fentanyl

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Sangaree man faces five narcotic-related charges following an investigation by the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force. According to BCSO, Thomas L. Vergho, 37, was arrested after an investigation by Narcotics Task Force detectives. Deputies say that Vergho was a target for the investigation after tips from the community. Authorities […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD re-opens Dec. 8 crash investigation after bicyclist dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Saturday an investigation into an early-December auto versus bike crash has been reopened. CPD says that authorities learned the bicyclist died after sustaining injuries from the December 8 crash, which prompted another investigation. The crash happened at 1 S. Park Circle, just after 11 a.m. CPD […]
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy