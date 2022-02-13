At-home COVID test kits to be distributed by Test and Trace Corps. at libraries, cultural centers

Starting Monday New York City residents can pick up free at-home COVID test kits from the Test and Trace Corps.

Several cultural sites and libraries around the five boroughs will have members from the organization handing out test kits all next week.

There will be 27 branches of the New York, Queens and Brooklyn public libraries participating including the Brooklyn Museum.

And 17 cultural centers like the Queens Botanical Gardens will also have kits ready for distribution.

The tests are available on a first-come first-served basis and limited to one per person.

You can find a list of sites at the NYC Health and Hospitals website

Kristin Thorne has more on the offshore wind project from Wainscott.

----------