ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown, KY

Golden Alert issued for missing 89-year-old man

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for an elderly man who went missing Sunday....

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Judge dismisses Palin libel lawsuit against NY Times

NEW YORK -- A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to compete after failed drug test. Sha'Carri Richardson wants to know why she was treated differently.

U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics last year after testing positive for marijuana, is calling out what she believes to be a racial bias when it comes to drug testing in sports. It was revealed this week that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drug test ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – but has been cleared to compete.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Jeffersontown, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Jeffersontown, KY
City
Louisville, KY
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
CNN

Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The suspenseful game ended with a fourth-down stop by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to win it all. The big game took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it was the second time in Super Bowl history a team played on its home field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to do so, last year at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
CNN

Why a Russian invasion of Ukraine would hurt Americans too

(CNN) — President Joe Biden spent the weekend leading what is looking like an increasingly desperate final effort to forestall a Russian invasion of Ukraine -- an incursion that could have grave consequences for his own political standing. If President Vladimir Putin orders his tanks into Russia's smaller, democratic...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Golden Alert
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy