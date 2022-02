No. 10 UK mens tennis took its first loss of the season at the hands of No. 1 Ohio State on Friday in Columbus. The Cats fell 4-0 in their first match of the weekend. Kentucky couldn’t get any momentum going after starting off slow with a doubles loss. UK’s Millen Hurrion and Liam Draxl fell 6-3 in the opening match, while the No. 57 duo of Joshua Lapadat and JJ Mercer lost by the same score.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO