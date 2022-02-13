ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer 2022: Delta Air Lines' Transatlantic Network

By Jay Singh
Cover picture for the articleSince October, Delta Air Lines has been busy working on its summer 2022 transatlantic operations. Looking at the airline's operations to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, it will fly up to 77 departures per day from the United States. In total, the airline plans to offer a peak of over...

Why Was An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER In Winnipeg Last Week?

While Emirates has a fairly diverse network of destinations around the world, the Canadian city of Winnipeg is not one of them (at present, Toronto is the airline's only Canadian airport). However, passengers aboard Emirates flight EK235 flying from Dubai to Chicago on February 7th had a chance to see the city's airport, as their 777 was forced to divert after experiencing flight control issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Australia's Newest Airline Announces A Bonza Route Network

New Australian airline Bonza has revealed a swathe of initial routes for the start of its operations. As the first new domestic airline in Australia since Tiger Airways in 2008, all eyes are on the newcomer to see what it can bring to the market. As the first in Australia to operate the 737 MAX, this is an airline that has got the aviation world a bit excited.
LIFESTYLE
Delta Air's workforce increased by about 9,000 jobs in 2021

Delta Air Lines Inc.'s workforce increased by a net 9,000 jobs in 2021, but was still about 9% below prepandemic-2019 levels. The air carrier said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday, that it had 83,000 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2021, including 81,000 in the U.S., up from a total 74,000 at the end of 2020, including 72,000 in the U.S. Delta said that it hired "approximately 11,000" new employees across its business in 2021 as business began to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the company had also cut about 2,000 jobs to achieve a net 9,000 workforce increase. Meanwhile, the workforce total at the end of 2021 was still about 8,000 jobs below the total of 91,000 employees Delta had at the end of 2019. The 2021 job gains came as total operating revenue grew 75% to $29.90 billion, but that was still 36% below the 2019 total of $47.01 billion. Delta's stock, which rose 1.3% on Monday, has gained 1.6% over the past three months, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost 3.4% and the S&P 500 has dropped 5.8%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The New Flybe Now Has 2 Planes: What Comes Next?

The back-from-the-dead UK regional airline Flybe has been touted to be coming back this year. But, as yet, there are no firm launch dates, no route announcements, and no executives willing to be interviewed. Nevertheless, things are starting to take shape, with records from ch-aviation showing the second Dash 8...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Planned Evolution Of Alaska Airlines' Fleet

At the end of 2020, net of retirements, Alaska Airlines had a total mainline fleet of 197 aircraft. By the end of 2021, Alaska rebuilt its fleet to 217 planes. By the end of 2023, its mainline fleet count will hit 243 aircraft, with plans to hit 269 by the end of 2023. Here is a close look at the airline's planned developments.
ITA Airways Sale To Lufthansa Moves Ahead

German airline Lufthansa has recently made plans on purchasing the newly founded Italian airline, ITA Airways. They have recently expressed interest in the airline, reportedly looking to buy 40%. ITA Airways was founded by the Italian government after the collapse of Alitalia and presents exciting possibilities to Lufthansa. Lufthansa owns...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
More Subsidies For Foreign Airlines To Offset Slovenia's Missing Carrier

Slovenia has outlined a tender through which it will issue yet another round of financial incentives to new and existing airlines that fly to Slovenia. The country's aviation industry is in dire straits as a result of the bankruptcy of Adria Airways, Slovenia's former flag carrier. More incentives for airlines...
LIFESTYLE
Kenya Airways Is Optimistic About Its 2022 Revenues

With many countries beginning to ease their travel restrictions, airlines are eyeing 2022 as a year for recovery. Kenya Airways is once such carrier, with the Nairobi-based operator projecting a notable rise in passenger revenues this year. The airline is hoping for a busy summer despite the uncertainty of an upcoming election.
INDUSTRY
How Boeing Printed Alaska Airlines' New 737 Livery

From being spotted a bit too early to being officially revealed this week, Alaska Airlines’ orca livery is certainly something special. But it’s unusual in more than its intricate design because, unlike most aircraft liveries, it was inkjet printed. Jim Farmer, Senior Livery Designer at Teague, explained why...
Silver Airways Looks To The Future After Raising $50 Million

Last week, US airline Silver Airways announced it raised $50 million of new capital and has completed some strategic objectives that will position it for a strong future. As it now looks ahead, the airline is positioned well to expand its regional network and take advantage of new opportunities that may arise.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Delta Air Lines Makes More Transpacific Reductions

Delta Air Lines has made some additional reductions in transpacific flying. Primarily focused on cuts to Tokyo and Seoul, the airline is rationalizing capacity in a market that has been quite slow to recover. As current travel restrictions are expected to keep a damper on bookings for a bit, Delta is choosing to cut capacity in this market and focusing on Europe for a big summer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CJ Bostic: Southwest Airlines' First Black Flight Attendant

CJ Bostic sadly passed away at the age of 73 last month. She was the first Black flight attendant of Southwest Airlines and became an icon for the Texan carrier over the years. In her honor, Bostic's life was paid tribute by the city of Dallas this week. A warming...
DALLAS, TX
Review: JetBlue Embraer E190 Economy Class

For our trip to Turks & Caicos, I booked two separate tickets. I booked one ticket from Tampa to Fort Lauderdale on Silver Airways, and then separately I booked a roundtrip on JetBlue from Fort Lauderdale to Providenciales. I was kind of excited about the JetBlue flight, since it was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Air Inuit Puts Dash 8-300 With Oversized Cargo Door Into Service

Air Inuit proudly shared this week that its Dash 8-300 fitted with an oversized cargo door has officially begun flying for the carrier. The plane has been under the carrier for seven years but has finally joined the fleet. A long time coming. Saint-Laurent, Quebec-headquartered airline has been excited to...
SkyUp Flight Barred From Ukrainian Airspace Over Lessor's Concerns

On February 12th, a SkyUp Airlines Boeing 737 from Funchal, Madeira to Kyiv, Ukraine was diverted to Chisinau, Moldova. The reason for the diversion is due to the lessor not wanting the aircraft to fly into Ukrainian airspace amid the tense political situation in the country. Unexpected turn. SkyUp is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
747 Shootdown: The Story Of Korean Air Lines Flight 007

On a balmy summers night at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on August 31, 1983, passengers had begun to board their flight to Gimpo International Airport (GMP) in Seoul, South Korea. When the plane, a Boeing 747-230B with the registration HL7442, took off at 23:50 EDT, it would never arrive at its final destination.

