If you’ve been reading this weekly Pat Connaughton trackers, soak this one in because it will be the last one for a while. During the Milwaukee Bucks’ Feb. 10 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Connaughton walked back to the locker room while favoring his right hand after he attempted to go for a steal against a driving Chris Paul. It turned out he fractured the fourth metacarpal in his hand and will undergo surgery, keeping him out until sometime before the regular season ends in April.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO