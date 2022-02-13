Scandihoovian Winter Festival returns to Mt. Horeb

MT. HOREB, Wis. — Mt. Horeb got a taste of Scandinavia at this weekend’s Scandihoovian Winter Festival.

Festival-goers donned pointy red hats and enjoyed food, drink, and activities celebrating the people and cultures of Europe’s northern peninsula.

The event began Friday, featuring a beard contest, bike race, and broomball.

“We have so many great events throughout the year,” Scandihoovian Enthusiast Peter Walton said. “But we need to do something in the winter.”

The festival wrapped up Sunday with a pancake brunch and silent auction at Mt. Horeb High School

