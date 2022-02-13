ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

Scandihoovian Winter Festival returns to Mt. Horeb

By Kyle Jones
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Wsj9_0eDQthHm00

MT. HOREB, Wis. — Mt. Horeb got a taste of Scandinavia at this weekend’s Scandihoovian Winter Festival.

Festival-goers donned pointy red hats and enjoyed food, drink, and activities celebrating the people and cultures of Europe’s northern peninsula.

The event began Friday, featuring a beard contest, bike race, and broomball.

“We have so many great events throughout the year,” Scandihoovian Enthusiast Peter Walton said. “But we need to do something in the winter.”

The festival wrapped up Sunday with a pancake brunch and silent auction at Mt. Horeb High School

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Garden and Landscape Expo kicks off Friday at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a bit of spring this weekend? PBS Wisconsin’s annual Garden and Landscape Expo kicked off Friday at the Alliant Energy Center. This year’s event features the newest innovations in gardening and landscaping, with information and advice spread among lush green plants, colorful flowers, vibrant designs of spring and delicious bounties from home gardens and Wisconsin farms.
MADISON, WI
Get a free love letter for your Valentine from a local poet this weekend at Hilldale Mall

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a truly one-of-a-kind valentine? Hilldale Mall is partnering with Madison’s Art + Literature Laboratory to show the city some love this weekend. From Friday through Monday, people can visit one of four participating shops and have a poet write a personalized poem for anyone they love. “It makes a really unique gift to folks to...
MADISON, WI
