🌊 The Western megadrought is megabad. So bad, in fact, that a new study found that over the last two decades, the Western US and northern Mexico have been experiencing their driest period since at least 800 AD. One manifestation of that: Two of the largest reservoirs in the US, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are down to one-third of their capacity (“no diving” signs coming soon). The researchers attributed about one-fifth of the drought to human-caused climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO