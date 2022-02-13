ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

Missing Peabody man found dead in Beverly near school

By Rosemary Ford
Boston
Boston
 23 hours ago

Officials don't suspect foul play, according to the statement.

A Peabody man who was reported missing more than two weeks ago was found dead Saturday in Beverly, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office.

At 4:22 p.m., Beverly police received a 911 call reporting a deceased male in the woods near 40 Woodland Ave., the address for Ayers Ryal Side Elementary School, according to the statement.

Officials said police and other first responders found the man, later identified as 47-year-old Daniel Donovan of Peabody.

Donovan had been discharged from Beverly Hospital on Jan. 26, according to the statement.

Officials said his family reported him missing the next day because he did not return home and they were unable to make contact with him.

The Essex State Police Detective Unit is investigating, per protocol, according to the statement.

