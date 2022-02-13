ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Patriots exec believes Bill Belichick will run the offense, no matter who he hires

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 23 hours ago

"Nobody comes back on their own program."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IABwR_0eDQt48o00
Bill Belichick is tasked with replacing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Bill Belichick’s first task of the offseason is to replace Josh McDaniels, but don’t be surprised if he doesn’t directly replace him.

Belichick might have taken a step toward replacing McDaniels on Tuesday, when the team rehired Joe Judge. The former special teams coordinator will be in a new role though, returning to New England as an offensive assistant.

Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi believes that no matter how Belichick decides to replace McDaniels, the head coach will run the offensive side of the ball.

“Whoever comes back is working for the head coach,” Lombardi said on WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria.” “Nobody comes back on their own program. Whatever happens with this offense, it’s all going to be predicated on what Coach Belichick wants to do and how he sees this offense moving forward. I think that’s the key. And as fans, that’s what you have to understand. He is going to run the offense.

“Now, Joe is going to be in there to do what he has to do and handle things he needs to handle at the discretion of the head coach. But I think this is an opportunity to kind of clean up their offense and kind of narrow things down. When you have had one player, one position coach for so long, with Josh in there, you tend to build up a lot of value. There is a lot of verbiage that goes with it. I think coach will probably want to come in and cut all that down and kind of rebrand the offense around Mac Jones.”

While Belichick has a defensive background, him taking control of the offense wouldn’t be unprecedented. The Patriots didn’t have an offensive coordinator in the 2009 season, and in 2010, they didn’t have a coordinator on either side of the ball – which is currently the case for the Patriots.

Lombardi could also have some good intel on how the Patriots will move forward after McDaniels outside of his prior working relationship with Belichick. His son, Mick, was a receivers coach for the Patriots and was speculated by several insiders to be a potential replacement for McDaniels. However, McDaniels will reportedly hire Mick Lombardi to be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said in an interview on WEEI on Thursday that he believes former Patriots offensive coordinator and now Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien won’t be returning to New England. He also speculated that the Patriots could do on offense what they do on defense, which is to have multiple coaches handle the overall offensive gameplan and play-calling.

Another possible name that could be involved on the offensive side of the ball is Matt Patricia. ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote in his Sunday column that the former defensive coordinator could be in the mix offensively.

“Few, if any, truly know what Belichick is thinking,” Reiss wrote. “But the possibility of Patricia joining the offensive staff in some capacity has come up in conversations with smart NFL personnel projecting Belichick’s next move.”

However Belichick decides to replace McDaniels remains a guess, but there are certainly a lot of possibilities still on the table.

NESN

Patriots’ Mac Jones Tight-Lipped On Laughing Moment With Bill Belichick

There was one moment in particular that many New England Patriots fans will remember from the 2021 season, and it had nothing to do with what happened on the field. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones were seen laughing together on the sideline during the fourth quarter of New England’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones told reporters after the game that wide receiver Kendrick Bourne really can make Belichick laugh, but that they were just talking about the game.
NFL
NESN

This Bill Belichick Quote Probably Shows Feelings As Josh McDaniels Poaches

Head coach Josh McDaniels and Las Vegas Raiders now reportedly have hired three ex-New England Patriots assistants with the additions of receivers coach Mick Lombardi and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on Saturday night. Lombardi has been hired as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator while Bricillo will maintain the same offensive...
Boston

Josh McDaniels will reportedly hire Patriots receivers coach to be the Raiders’ offensive coordinator

Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi was speculated to be a candidate to replace McDaniels in New England. The shuffling among the Patriots’ coaching staff continues. Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi will join Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas to become the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday. McDaniels is also taking Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same role with the Raiders, Schefter added.
NFL
NESN

Why Mac Jones Isn’t Concerned About Josh McDaniels’ Patriots Departure

Mac Jones was happy to see Josh McDaniels land a head-coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he’s confident in the New England Patriots’ ability to replace him. Speaking Friday with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Super Bowl LVI Radio Row, the Patriots quarterback said he’s not concerned about the state of New England’s offense without its longtime coordinator.
NFL
ESPN

Exploring possibility of Matt Patricia on Patriots' offensive coaching staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Patricia's fit: The first domino in Bill Belichick's plans to shape his offensive coaching staff after coordinator Josh McDaniels' departure fell last week with the hiring of Joe Judge. Could a second domino include senior...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer, Bill Belichick Spotted Together: Fans React

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reportedly spent some time at Donald Trump’s club in Florida on Super Bowl weekend. Meyer and Belichick were reportedly spotted at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday evening, according to Meredith McGraw. “A Super Bowl...
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots coaches Mick Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo hired by Raiders, joining Josh McDaniels’ staff (report)

The New England Patriots are reportedly losing a lot more than just Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi has been hired as Las Vegas’ new offensive coordinator under McDaniels. Meanwhile, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is heading to Las Vegas as well to take the same job. Quality control/quarterback coach Bo Hardegree was also reportedly hired by the Raiders earlier this offseason to serve as their quarterbacks coach.
NFL
Boston Globe

This time, Rams are glad that Sony Michel is in the Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — The last time Sony Michel played in the Super Bowl, he was playing against the Los Angeles Rams, scoring the only touchdown in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever as the Patriots topped the Rams, 13-3, three years ago. This time, Michel will be running the ball...
NFL
Boston

Boomer Esiason talks Mac Jones, Tom Brady’s potential return

"There's going to be so much more asked of [Mac Jones] this coming year." Like it or not, the expectation bar for Mac Jones’s second season with the Patriots is likely about to be a whole lot higher thanks to what Joe Burrow just did in leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl. But Jones faces a new obstacle as he tries to make his Year 2 “leap”: the loss of a bevy of offensive coaches, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: How Matt Patricia Could Factor Into Patriots’ Coaching Staff

The Patriots offense next season might be led by two of the preeminent NFL head coaching failures of the last few years. New England last week hired Joe Judge as an offensive assistant. Judge, who previously worked as wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator for the Patriots, recently was fired by the New York Giants after two underwhelming seasons as their head coach.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Best of the Rest? — Patriots Have Several Options For Completing 2022 Offensive Coaching Staff

It may be a stretch to say that the cupboard of the New England Patriots’ offensive coaching staff is currently bare. However, it is looking a bit thin at the moment. Following the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, New England will also be devoid of the services of assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo; all of which are headed to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Next Pats: Mac Jones Reacts to Josh McDaniels' Departure, New OC Scenarios

Patriots QB Mac Jones reacts to Josh McDaniels' departure, new OC scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots coaching staff will look a little different during the 2022 NFL season. The most notable offseason departure has been offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaving to become the new...
NFL
