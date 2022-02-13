ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tantalizing first trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope leaves us eager for more

By Jennifer Ouellette
Ars Technica
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Super Bowl Sunday, when Hollywood traditionally drops trailers for upcoming high-profile films and TV series. This year, the marketing frenzy kicks off with the first trailer for Jordan Peele's forthcoming horror feature, Nope, which dropped unexpectedly at 3 am EST today. We at Ars Technica are totally on board...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 1

