Congratulations and good luck to a group of STEM students at Jersey City’s Christa McAuliffe School 28 as they advance in a national “Solve for Tomorrow” competition. Under the guidance of teacher Joel Naatus, the eighth-graders developed a rainwater collection system to keep school plants from wilting. But it’s a system they hope will someday help people with, say, basement flooding problems know when rain is going to overwhelm their pipes.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO