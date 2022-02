The odds are stacked against it, but Hunterdon County hoops fans have a chance to witness a rare occurrence. An All-Hunterdon final has happened only once before in the 11 years of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, but the way Voorhees and Hunterdon Central responded to pressure in tight situations on Saturday, it’s certainly not out of the question.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO