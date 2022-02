Thomas Shreiber is not what some basketball experts would consider the ideal guy to bang around with the other team’s big man. But intangibles like heart and desire cannot be measured, so the Hunterdon Central sophomore, all 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds of him, was the man whom Red Devils coach Tristen DeFazio asked to accept one of his biggest challenges of the season.

