ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

By Jesse Ullmann
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmezC_0eDQsVoz00

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News.

Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The Amber Alert, which was active throughout the day Sunday, was canceled Sunday afternoon.

Man charged with killing woman at north Charlotte home; 3-year-old girl safe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUdU8_0eDQsVoz00
Credit: CMPD

Officers say they investigated the homicide on the same road around 6 a.m. Sunday morning where a woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Marlaya was found safe when authorities located and arrested Patterson Sunday, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJi9R_0eDQsVoz00
Homicide scene Sunday morning in north Charlotte
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Corey Patterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Police#Queen City News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police investigating crash in Chesterfield

According to Chesterfield Police, the driver of a 2005 Cadillac CTS was heading north on Hopkins Road when they crossed the median and hit a 2013 Nissan Maxima travelling south. After hitting the Nissan, the Cadillac spun and hit a 2015 Dodge Ram that was also travelling south.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy