Daredevil and other Marvel shows are leaving Netflix – here’s when

December 2021 turned out to be an amazing month for fans of Netflix’s Daredevil. In the span of a few weeks, three things happened. First, Kevin Feige confirmed that Charlie Cox will play Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the MCU. About a week later, Cox appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, confirming the massive cameo rumor. And around the same time, Hawkeye finally delivered the Vincent D’Onofrio Kingpin cameo that it set up earlier in the series.

Just like that, Daredevil fans got their favorite characters in the MCU, which is the kind of development they’ve been waiting for since Netflix had to cancel the Defenders shows. But these TV series never belonged to Netflix, to begin with. And the streamer is about to lose the rights for all six TV series. That’s both bad and good news for Marvel fans.

Netflix loses Daredevil on March 1st

Netflix canceled all of its Marvel shows in recent years, despite their popularity. Or, better said, Disney decided not to make more Marvel shows for Netflix, as it was readying its Disney Plus streaming service.

Daredevil is easily the highlight of the Marvel universe on Netflix. But the streamer also aired additional MCU-adjacent content. Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders, and The Punisher are all the TV shows that Marvel Television made for Netflix.

All six shows will stop streaming on Netflix on March 1st. What’s on Netflix dropped the news that all The Defenders shows are leaving Netflix next month. Notifications saying that the shows above are leaving Netflix starting appearing recently for people who stream them. Netflix then confirmed the news to the blog.

Separately, Deadline also confirmed that Daredevil and all the other Defenders shows will be leaving Netflix.

Where to watch Daredevil next?

In total, Netflix is about to lose more than 160 episodes of Marvel content. Here’s the full scope of this loss:

Daredevil (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) The Punisher (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) The Defenders (Limited Series)

That means you have about two weeks to rewatch some of your favorite Daredevil action on Netflix. Or to watch the shows for the first time.

But it’s not all bad news. We have no idea where the Defenders shows will go now that Netflix is about to lose the rights. But it’s likely they’ll show up on Hulu on Disney Plus in the near future.

Let’s remember that Marvel just brought back Daredevil and Kingpin. We’re going to see these characters in future adventures. Disney Plus is likely the place where these characters will show up in future MCU stories. But they could appear in movies down the road as well.

Moreover, reports say that at least one character from the Netflix Defenders team might appear in the MCU. That’s Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

With that in mind, Disney will surely give these TV shows a new home now that they’re leaving Netflix. After all, fans will need to catch up on these series before the characters make the leap to the MCU.

We’re probably looking at a move that was long in the making. Daredevil leaving Netflix right after Marvel introduced him in the MCU isn’t a coincidence. It’s only a matter of time until Disney makes some sort of announcement about the Netflix Marvel shows.