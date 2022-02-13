ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RRPS students to gain job training courtesy of CNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM and Rio Rancho Public Schools are teaming up to provide more career training opportunities for middle and high school students. The agreement will expand career technical education training to fill in-demand jobs in the region.

Rio Rancho Public Schools recently purchased property that will serve as a place for job training. CNM will offer more dual credit opportunities for students at Rio Rancho schools and the district will open up facilities for CNM students and community members.

