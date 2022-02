The CW's crop of DC Comics-inspired shows has evolved pretty wildly over the years, with a roster of characters and corners of canon that have ranged from the obscure to the ubiquitous. Among that list might soon be Gotham Knights, a potential live-action series that recently got a pilot order at the network. The series is just one of several new pilots, alongside the Walker spinoff Walker: Independence, as well as the Supernatural prequel spinoff The Winchesters. A new post from the series' director, Danny Cannon, provides a look at a look at an early logo for the series, alongside the revelation that production on the pilot will begin in April of 2022.

