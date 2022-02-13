Hocking Hills State Park closed to public until further notice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Hocking Hills State Park is closed until further notice, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Sunday.
As trails are considered too treacherous at this time, people are asked to stay away from the park. Parts of the state park had previously been closed to visitors earlier this winter.
As soon as it’s safe again, ODNR plans to reopen the space to all.
Those who made any cabin or camping reservations are asked to reschedule their plans.
