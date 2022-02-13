ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Hocking Hills State Park closed to public until further notice

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXiXI_0eDQrtqW00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Hocking Hills State Park is closed until further notice, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Sunday.

5-year-old found stabbed to death in Bedford Heights; Mother arrested

As trails are considered too treacherous at this time, people are asked to stay away from the park. Parts of the state park had previously been closed to visitors earlier this winter.

As soon as it’s safe again, ODNR plans to reopen the space to all.

Those who made any cabin or camping reservations are asked to reschedule their plans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman found dead on Lake Erie ice identified

Previously aired video shows coverage of the ice rescue as it was happening CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County medical examiner has identified the woman found dead on Lake Erie ice last week. The body of 53-year-old Sunny M. Kruzel, of Cleveland, was found about a half mile from Edgewater Park pier on Feb. 8., […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Bedford Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Hocking County, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Hocking County, OH
Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Lorain police seize illegal rifle during traffic stop

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police seized an illegal rifle during a traffic stop last week. Officers say they pulled over the car across the street from another scene where detectives were investigating a shooting, according to a Lorain Police Department Facebook post. The department commended the officers saying they put themselves in harm’s way […]
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocking Hills State Park#Camping#Odnr#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘An adventure they won’t forget’: Local authorities offer Valentine’s Day special for wanted suspects

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the brokenhearted, the jilted, the scorned. They think those people could help deputies by treating their ex to an escapade that would not be forgotten. In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post about Valentine’s Day, they’re offering this “PCSO Valentine’s Day Special.” “Does your […]
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police search for 3 teens missing on the same day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police need help in the search for a 17-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys who went missing in Cleveland on Thursday. It is unclear if they are connected. Eric Brahams and Je’Zian Cobb have been missing since February 10 from the Jones Home campus at 3518 W.25th Street, according to police. Police […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy