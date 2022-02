Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. For much of the season, the Canadiens have not only been unable to win, but they’ve been unable to compete against NHL teams. They were always outplayed and chasing both the puck and the play. Today, that was once again the case in the first period,in fact, had it not been for Samuel Montembeault, the game would have been over before it even started, but he stood tall and gave the Habs a fighting chance.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO