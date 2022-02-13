CUTE VIDEO: Puppies at Animal Welfare League of Arlington predict Super Bowl

Sweet MJ, an 8-year-old, female chihuahua mix, is ready to sit on your lap and be the center of attention. MJ came to us in December from one of our rescue partners in California. She can be a little shy at first but once she gets comfortable with you, she’s a real social butterfly. She loves to have everyone’s attention and if she doesn’t get it, she dances on her two hind feet until she does get your attention.

PACIFIC COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO