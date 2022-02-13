ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

CUTE VIDEO: Puppies at Animal Welfare League of Arlington predict Super Bowl

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — This might be the cutest prediction yet. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington posted on...

wjla.com

12tomatoes.com

Mama Dog Who Lost Her Puppies Adopts Three Orphaned Kittens

We used to have a nickname for our family dog: Mother Hen. That was because she was constantly being a very nurturing and loving mom figure to our other pets. The rabbits adored her. They definitely enjoyed constant kisses and cuddles. Our cats…well, they loved her as well, but they...
ANIMALS
KHOU

Meet the Houston pups that will compete in the 2022 Puppy Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas — The biggest sports day of the year is almost here, but the players are not the only ones who are going to have all the fun. So are the puppies!. For many animal lovers, the Puppy Bowl is just as exciting as the Super Bowl. And some of those furry faces you’ll see on the big screen actually came from our own backyard!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Animal Welfare#American Football#The Animal Welfare League#Facebook
ABC6.com

Local puppy featured in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XVIII

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A puppy from Rhode Island is being featured in Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl. 7-month-old Reese was adopted from the East Greenwich Animal Protection League the by Amanda and Andrew Terry. Reese is a Doberman Boxer mix and was one of 100 puppies from across the country to compete in the big games.
ANIMALS
spectrumnews1.com

Utica animal shelter represented in Sunday's Puppy Bowl

It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without puppies. Like the big game, the annual Puppy Bowl is coming to your screens this Sunday. An animal shelter from Utica is being represented. For the second year in a row, House of Paws in Utica is joining the Puppy Bowl, and they are represented by two sweet puppies — Dazzle and Rob Gronchowski, also known as Moo.
UTICA, NY
WTAJ

Super Puppy Bowl with A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Tune in all week at 4 p.m. to see some of the dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa. area. On Thursday, A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue...
ANIMALS
KESQ

Team Fluff wins the 2022 Puppy Bowl

Team Fluff won the 18th Puppy Bowl on Sunday against Team Ruff by a slim margin with a final score of 73-69 after a face-off that lasted three hours. Puppy Bowl XVIII kicked off on Sunday morning with a feature of “From Puppy Bowl with Love,” which revisited adorable moments from past bowls. Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart coached last year’s champions, Team Ruff, while hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg coached Team Fluff.
PETS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A Fox Chapel pup to compete in Animal Planet's 18th annual Puppy Bowl

Fox Chapel’s next famous athlete may be of the furry kind. Oliver Wes, a 6-month-old golden retriever-chihuahua mix, will be competing for Team Fluff in this year’s Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet. The 18th annual animal football game is scheduled for Feb. 13 and features more than 100...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
WKRC

Animals pick their Super Bowl winners

CINCINNATI (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Animals all across the country are making their predictions for which team will be victorious in the Super Bowl. Of course, Fiona of The Cincinnati Zoo chose her own hometown heroes, the Bengals. This seal from The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk in Connecticut also picked the...
NFL
WTAJ

Super Puppy Bowl with Abby’s Angels Animal Haven

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Friday closed out the week-long event that features dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa. area. On Friday, Abby’s Angels Animal Haven stopped in to show us...
ANIMALS
WTAJ

Super Puppy Bowl with Marigold Holistic Pet Care

(WTAJ) — The 2022 Super Puppy Bowl is underway with Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar on Studio 814. Tune in all week at 4 p.m. to see some of the dogs and cats looking to be adopted from the Central Pa. area. On Wednesday, Marigold Holistic Pet Care stopped...
PETS
chinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: Total lap dog MJ is Pet of the Week

Sweet MJ, an 8-year-old, female chihuahua mix, is ready to sit on your lap and be the center of attention. MJ came to us in December from one of our rescue partners in California. She can be a little shy at first but once she gets comfortable with you, she’s a real social butterfly. She loves to have everyone’s attention and if she doesn’t get it, she dances on her two hind feet until she does get your attention.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Super Bowl Sunday Superstar: Raleigh shelter kitten featured in Puppy Bowl

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s not Super Bowl Sunday without the Puppy Bowl, and this year, there will be more cuteness than ever! The Puppy Bowl will get its very own kitty halftime show, and one lucky shelter kitty from Raleigh will be featured and become available for adoption.
NFL
Wired

How to Stream the 2022 Super Bowl and Puppy Bowl

Cutting the cord and kissing cable goodbye is (mostly) all fun and games until it comes time to catch a live event on TV. That's especially true for the Super Bowl. Luckily, there are a few ways to watch the game live for free this year. This Sunday, February 13,...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Team Fluff Snatches Ulti-Mutt Victory at 2022 Puppy Bowl

In what may prove to be the most important sports-related story this Sunday, Team Fluff snatched victory out of the tiny jaws of defeat in Puppy Bowl XVIII. Following a fur-ocious three-hour battle, Fluff edged out Team Ruff with a final score of 73-69. The eighteenth iteration of the Puppy Bowl saw 118 adoptable puppies competing for the “Lombarky” Trophy by dragging chew toys around the miniature field. Representing more than 60 shelters and rescues in 33 states, this year’s lineup also featured a record number of puppies with special needs, including Benny, a goldendoodle with partial paralysis who used a set of rear support wheels to race around the field. Benny was also crowned the 2022 Puppy Bowl’s “Most Pupular” player. And, most importantly, “every Puppy Bowl ends with every single dog being adopted,” longtime referee Dan Schachner told the New York Post.
NFL

Community Policy