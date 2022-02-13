ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One man critical after shooting in Whitehaven

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is listed in critical condition after police say he was shot Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Rainwood Drive around 1:00 p.m.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

