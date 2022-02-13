One man critical after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is listed in critical condition after police say he was shot Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Rainwood Drive around 1:00 p.m.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

NEXT: Man in critical condition from stabbing, woman arrested

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.