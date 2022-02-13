One man critical after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is listed in critical condition after police say he was shot Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened on the 4100 block of Rainwood Drive around 1:00 p.m.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.
NEXT: Man in critical condition from stabbing, woman arrestedCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0