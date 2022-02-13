ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford, Rams to hammer out extension after Super Bowl LVI

By Michael Baca
NFL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year removed from their blockbuster trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, the Los Angeles Rams are vying for a championship in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams brass hope to maintain that success with Stafford as their QB for many years to come. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ian Rapoport
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
NFL

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The receiving king is a Super Bowl champion -- and an MVP. Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass, a reception from one yard out...
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Kevin O’Connell Heads to Minnesota as a Super Bowl Champion

With Super Bowl LVI officially in the books, the Minnesota Vikings can also officially hire Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach. And O’Connell officially heads to Minnesota as a Super Bowl champion. Super Bowl LVI ended in thrilling fashion, with the LA Rams winning 23-20 over the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Nfc#The Detroit Lions#Nfl Network
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
survivornet.com

Kelly Stafford, Wife of Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford, Embraces Her Husband On the Field After His Super Bowl Win; Just Three Years Ago She Survived a Brain Tumor

After 12 years in the NFL, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally played in his first Super Bowl on Sunday night, and led his team to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Wife Kelly Stafford congratulated her husband on the field after his big win, however, nearly three years...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFLDraftBible

NFL: 13 FCS Players In Super Bowl

The 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year wasn't a first-round draft pick, nor did he compete for a Division I Power 5 college program. In his fifth pro season out of the FCS ranks, Eastern Washington (Big Sky Conference) alumni Cooper Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1947) and touchdown catches (16), while breaking the Los Angeles Rams franchise records, which were set by Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Isaac Bruce in 1995.
NFL
dapsmagic.com

MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford to Celebrate Dazzling Super Bowl Performance with Magical Trip to Disneyland Resort on Monday Following Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI Victory

MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford to Celebrate Dazzling Super Bowl Performance with Magical Trip to Disneyland Resort on Monday Following Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI Victory. Continuing a long-running Super Bowl tradition, MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford appeared in Disney’s iconic ‘I’m...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy