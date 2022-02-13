ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars VHS Tape Expected To Sell for $60K in Auction

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 23 hours ago

A vintage, unopened VHS copy of Star Wars is going up for auction and is expected to pull in a staggering $60,000. According to TMZ, the tape is a 1984 first release of Star Wars IV: A New Hope that has been rated NM 8.0/B by VHSDNA. The copy includes a...

comicbook.com

ETOnline.com

'Selling Tampa' Star Rena Frazier Expecting Baby No. 5

Selling Tampa’s Rena Frazier’s family is growing! On Tuesday, the reality TV star shared that she and her husband, Anddrikk Frazier are set to welcome another child this summer. “Making room for our fifth (and final 😅) addition to the bunch ❤️👶🏽We are overjoyed to be welcoming a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Report Hints at Season 3 Release Window on Disney+

A possible time frame for the Season 3 release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been revealed, with the popular Disney+ series leaning towards a late 2022 premiere. While fans have waited for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, to continue their adventures, the duo made surprise appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian has essentially taken over Episodes 5 and 6 of Book of Boba Fett, continuing the storyline from the Season 2 finale and sending Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen to the background. Now, a new report gives an insight as to when The Mandalorian Season 3 will return.
TV SERIES
#Auction#Vhs Tapes#The Tape#Tmz#Ip
ComicBook

Transformers Sequel Proves an Immediate Streaming Hit After Arriving on Netflix

The start of February brought quite a few movies to the Netflix lineup that were previously unavailable, and subscribers have already started checking out the new additions. Among those February 1st arrivals were two installments in Michael Bay's popular Transformers franchise: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. It has only took one day for the former to start climbing through the overall Netflix ranks.
NFL
Variety

Now Showing: Fewer Movies. Theaters Brace for Dramatic Drop in New Films

As Hollywood studios battle pandemic fallout and feed movies to streaming services, audiences can expect far fewer theatrical releases than usual in 2022. Business over the next 12 months should help clarify the implications a lighter release schedule will have on the exhibition business. The major studios have slated 71 films — ranging from superhero adventures “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Spider- Man: Across the Spider-Verse” to Jordan Peele’s mind-bender “Nope,” Olivia Wilde’s thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” and James Cameron’s long-awaited “Avatar” sequel — to open in theaters. That’s a notable uptick compared with 2021 (57 new releases) and 2020...
MOVIES
TheForce.net

Star Wars: Yoda One for Me

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we have the perfect little gift idea for that special someone in your life. Chronicle Books has published an adorable new title called Star Wars: Yoda One For Me and it's jammed packed with a collection of art created by Lucasfilm staff members and Star Wars artists Jeffrey Brown & Katie Cook.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Finale Poster Features Cad Bane, The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, and More

On Wednesday, The Book of Boba Fett's finale will air. To get fans excited, Lucasfilm released a new poster featuring the many characters old and new that have appeared in The Mandalorian's first spinoff series. Boba Fett himself is front and center, with trusted ally Fennec Shand beside him. Also prominently featured are Din Djarin, Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, Grogu, Cobb Vanth, Cad Bane, Black Krrsantan, and others. The poster's coloring is reminiscent of the classic Westerns that have inspired the series. You can see the poster for yourself below.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Movies
KSN.com

Best Star Wars shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With all the new Star Wars shows coming out, it’s no wonder fans are looking for multiple ways to express their fandom outside of the TV/film world. Both kids and adults love the franchise, turning it into a shared family experience. Some fans are content with just a few pieces of memorabilia, while others might want to create Star Wars collections or even themed rooms.
MOVIES
Bay News 9

Disney now selling exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser outfits

ORLANDO, Fla. — Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney World's new cruise-like hotel experience, opens next month, and those who will be taking the "voyage" can dress the part with exclusive apparel. What You Need To Know. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser set to open March 1. Ahead of the opening,...
ORLANDO, FL
StarWars.com

Star Wars Inside Intel: Podracing

Star Wars Inside Intel is a StarWars.com feature where Lucasfilm Story Group member Emily Shkoukani, whose job is to know as much about a galaxy far, far away as possible, explores obscure facts about Star Wars lore and continuity. In this installment, Emily breaks down everything they know about podracing…
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Princess Bride McFarlane Toys Wave 2 Figures Are up for Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys has launched the second wave of 7-inch scale figures in their line based on the classic 1987 film The Princess Bride. It includes several variants of previously released figures such as an unmasked and bloody variant of Westley s Dread Pirate Roberts, a bloody variant of Inigo Montoya with an angry face sculpt and alternate sword accessory, and a variant of the Fezzik MegaFig with an alternate head sculpt and cloak accessory. The new figures in the lineup include Princess Buttercup in her wedding dress and Vizzini with two chalice accessories. Indeed, the Vizzini action figure you've always wanted has finally arrived, and he's ready to engage in a battle of wits with Dread Pirate Roberts for the Princess Buttercup figure launched in Wave 1. A full breakdown of pre-orders for The Princess Bride McFarlane Toys Figures in Wave 2 can be found below.
SHOPPING
TVOvermind

The Star Wars Canon is Confusing Fans

A simple story is easy to come up with, it’s easy to brainstorm, and it’s easy to follow as it continues to develop. But when a story is picked up by other writers, by directors, by fans, by anyone with an opinion that wants to see it head in a different direction, things tend to go off the rails. Star Wars, which was first introduced back in the late 70s, is one such story that has gone off the rails more than once but has been brought back by adhering to a continuity that has been nearly abandoned at times so that various stories within the franchise can be told, and it’s become a point of confusion for fans that have grown tired with the shifting continuity that doesn’t stay in one place at any given time. Add in the fact that the Legends canon, which was so “wisely” abandoned by Disney after the purchase of Lucasfilm, and one should be able to understand why fans have grown a little tired of the Mouse House’s efforts to try and unify the many storylines within the current canon that they’re using for this franchise.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Michael Giacchino’s ‘Rogue One’ Score to Become Deluxe Vinyl Box Set From Mondo (Exclusive)

Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s original score for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is getting the Mondo treatment by way of a new box set. The 2016 film, directed by Gareth Edwards, was the first-ever “Star Wars” spinoff and stands as one of the very best of the recent “Star Wars” films, a distinct and memorable approach to a piece of lore fans have long wondered about: how the Rebels gained knowledge of the fatal flaw in the Death Star that allowed Luke Skywalker to destroy it so readily (with a little help from The Force). Visceral and unique, “Rogue One” emphasized the “war” in “Star Wars.” And part of what made the experience of watching “Rogue One” so unforgettable was Giacchino’s rousing score, which combines the majesty of John Williams’ score for the original trilogy with flourishes that are identifiably (and appreciably) pure Giacchino.
MOVIES
Autoweek.com

Range Rover with Movie Star History up for Auction

Early Range Rovers restored to a concours standard are still a relatively recent phenomenon, but an increasingly growing one, and also one that won't surprise those who've been watching the top European auctions for some time. The classic Rangie is half a century old, lest we forget, and collectors are...
BUYING CARS
Popculture

Paramount Snatches up Major Title From Disney

Paramount has picked up a highly anticipated fantasy novel adaptation that Disney has apparently dropped. Back in December of 2020, Disney and Lucasfilm announced an expansive on-screen version of Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company has dropped the project and Paramount was eager to pick it up.
MOVIES

