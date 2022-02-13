Star Wars VHS Tape Expected To Sell for $60K in Auction

A simple story is easy to come up with, it’s easy to brainstorm, and it’s easy to follow as it continues to develop. But when a story is picked up by other writers, by directors, by fans, by anyone with an opinion that wants to see it head in a different direction, things tend to go off the rails. Star Wars, which was first introduced back in the late 70s, is one such story that has gone off the rails more than once but has been brought back by adhering to a continuity that has been nearly abandoned at times so that various stories within the franchise can be told, and it’s become a point of confusion for fans that have grown tired with the shifting continuity that doesn’t stay in one place at any given time. Add in the fact that the Legends canon, which was so “wisely” abandoned by Disney after the purchase of Lucasfilm, and one should be able to understand why fans have grown a little tired of the Mouse House’s efforts to try and unify the many storylines within the current canon that they’re using for this franchise.

