The couple kept solemn looks on their faces as they made their way to Drake’s Super Bowl party following the terrifying shooting the night before. Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin were spotted for the first time since the terrifying shooting that occurred outside the pop star’s after concert party on Friday (February 11). The couple managed to look every inch the fashion icons as they kept solemn faces arriving to Drake’s Super Bowl party in West Hollywood the following day. The celeb-packed shindig at the Pacific Design Center was also reportedly attended by Cardi B, Lizzo, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx among other A-listers.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO